Credit: FS1

Jacob Tobey, the TV play-by-play voice of the San Antonio Spurs, is reportedly being fired after an alleged affair with a team player’s sister, and Colin Cowherd doesn’t think he should go quietly.

The alleged affair went viral on social media earlier this week after Tobey’s Instagram account posted a story outing the Spurs TV voice for the relationship.

Spurs broadcaster Jacob Tobey via IG: “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)” What’s going on???#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/PMkL5EbiDj — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) July 7, 2026

“This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. @lorenkwatrs So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not. :)” the post read.

The Instagram story was followed by photos that appeared to show Tobey and Loren Waters, the sister of Spurs guard Lindy Waters III. In the photos, the two were seen together and kissing. Two days later, Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports reported that Tobey is out as the Spurs TV announcer, which Cowherd appears to find confusing.

“You can get fired in America for cheating on your girlfriend. I had no idea that was legal…Feels like he should hire an attorney” – Colin Cowherd https://t.co/xxkT52Q6gS pic.twitter.com/GECQKWEOdK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 9, 2026

“I did learn something new today, that you can get fired in America for cheating on your girlfriend,” Cowherd said during his Thursday afternoon FS1 and Fox Sports Radio show. “I had no idea that was legal. You can get fired in America for cheating on, not your wife, your girlfriend. Feels like he should hire an attorney. That is a crazy story.”

Tobey would not be the first media personality to have allegedly cheated on their significant other. Many previous offenders were able to keep their jobs. At-will employment, however, allows an employer to fire an employee for almost any reason. Getting fired after an alleged affair went viral would not seem to fall under any unlawful termination exceptions.

But the detail Cowherd appeared to overlook is that this alleged affair happened with a player’s sister from the team Tobey was calling games for. Perhaps there’s more to this story that hasn’t been made public, or maybe the Spurs considered their TV voice’s relationship with a player’s sister to be too much of a conflict of interest. Either way, Cowherd doesn’t seem to think this story should end with Tobey losing his job, or at least not without a fight.