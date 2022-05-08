Colin Cowherd has not been very kind to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green over the years.

SFGate’s Grant Marek compiled some choice quotes from Cowherd over the years, including the time in 2016 when he said Green was “totally replaceable” despite the fact that he was a year removed from winning his second NBA title and NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

Colin Cowherd called Draymond Green a "clown," an "annoyance to his teammates" and said he's "totally replaceable." Then Draymond joined his podcast network & now he's the "best of a decade" & the 2nd most valuable Warriors player in 25yrs behind Steph: https://t.co/6iSXoH7mKF — Grant Marek (@Grant_Marek) May 6, 2022

“Draymond Green doesn’t fit this team, he’s the bully at the nightclub, he’s the bouncer, he’s the class clown,” said Cowherd. “He will not be here in three years… His skills are totally replaceable.”

And then there were his comments in 2019 when Green was about to cap a postseason run that included six postseason triple-doubles.

“Draymond Green has been reduced to an ineffective shooter, an average defender, and almost an annoyance to his teammates as much as the other team,” said Cowherd.

Green either never heard any of this or was willing to set it aside when, in November, it was announced that he was joining Cowhard’s The Volume podcast network to host his weekly The Draymond Green Show podcast.

Since then, it’s been nothing but rose petals and sunshine whenever Cowherd discusses Green. Take this past Thursday, when the radio host discussed Green in glowing terms often reserved for the all-time greats of the NBA.

Don't take Draymond Green for granted: "I would take his career over Carmelo Anthony or Russell Westbrook and I think I'd take it over James Harden." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/u4M2J9DhI3 — SPORTS MAMBA (@emmanuel90001) May 5, 2022

“You know, Draymond is a fascinating player. Second-round pick, total grinder, he is part of my podcast company The Volume, he’s awesome. He was viewed as a tweener, had kind of an odd game, but he’s become a huge catalyst. For a lot of people he can be annoying, he’s got a very Rodman-esque feel, but he’s a better offensive player.

“Draymond stands for something. He is an authentic, game-changing, best-of-a-decade player… I would take Draymond Green’s career over Carmelo Anthony or Russell Westbrook or, to be honest with you, I think I’d take it over James Harden.

“I think there’s an argument to be made that after Steph he’s the most valuable player for this franchise over the last 25 years — I mean, Rick Barry, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green. I think he means that much to the franchise.”

Wow, wonder what changed.

Is any of this shocking? Of course not. We know that Cowherd’s whims change with the wind, often based on entirely incorrect data. But it’s just a good reminder that, as always, it’s never really worth your time to get too worked up over anything Colin says because tomorrow he might say the exact opposite thing anyway.

[SFGATE]