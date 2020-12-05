NBATurnerBy Matt Clapp on

The NBA announced the schedule for the first half of its 2020-2021 season on Friday, and teams are getting creative with the schedule reveals. The Washington Wizards — fresh off a blockbuster trade — really went the extra mile, and had CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and John King present the schedule in an election-esque format.

As was the case during last month’s election coverage on CNN, Blitzer serves as the host (of “NBA Season in America”), while King provides the fast-paced analysis from his Magic Wall map.

Watch Blitzer and King break down the Wizards’ schedule with the Key Battleground Arenas, Key Matchup Alerts, incumbents, and more election jargon:

Well done by the Wizards’ social media team.

King tweeted that TNT’s Inside the NBA crew “should be nervous!!!!!!” after he showed off his NBA analysis skills.

