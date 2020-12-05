The NBA announced the schedule for the first half of its 2020-2021 season on Friday, and teams are getting creative with the schedule reveals. The Washington Wizards — fresh off a blockbuster trade — really went the extra mile, and had CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and John King present the schedule in an election-esque format.
As was the case during last month’s election coverage on CNN, Blitzer serves as the host (of “NBA Season in America”), while King provides the fast-paced analysis from his Magic Wall map.
Watch Blitzer and King break down the Wizards’ schedule with the Key Battleground Arenas, Key Matchup Alerts, incumbents, and more election jargon:
It's NBA Season in America!
Let's go to @wolfblitzer and @JohnKingCNN for more.@CNN | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/AwYO2sQ0gL
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 4, 2020
Well done by the Wizards’ social media team.
King tweeted that TNT’s Inside the NBA crew “should be nervous!!!!!!” after he showed off his NBA analysis skills.
where two @WashWizards season ticket holders wander a bit from their day jobs to have some hoops fun. Team @NBAonTNT should be nervous!!!!!! https://t.co/WwWMPSRc9b
— John King (@JohnKingCNN) December 5, 2020