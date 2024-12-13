Photo Credit: CNN

CNN is grabbing a piece of the red-hot sports docuseries category with an original series on Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

According to a CNN PR release, Kobe: The Making of a Legend, “chronicles the private story of the unseen forces that propelled his ascension and the personal transformations he confronted along the way.”

The three-part series premieres Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. (ET) and will air subsequent Saturdays at the same time. It will be available for cable subscribers on CNN and on CNN.com and mobile apps.

There’s certainly plenty of material to work with documenting Bryant’s life and career. The 18-time All-Star inspired a generation of young players before dying in a helicopter crash in 2020.

A short trailer released by CNN shows brief images of Bryant and a video clip of him playing youth basketball. His voiceover says, “I want to be the greatest player that I could possibly become.”

CNN’s three-part original series “Kobe: The Making of a Legend” will debut on January 25 – Chronicles the private story of the unseen forces that propelled his ascension and the personal transformations he confronted along the way. pic.twitter.com/Tjpdu6aMcH — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 12, 2024

“Five years after his passing, we are honored to share the story of Kobe Bryant — arguably one of the greatest and most competitive professional athletes of all time,” executive producer Eric Johnson said in a statement. “While his legendary career on the court is widely celebrated, this series explores some of the lesser-known dimensions of his life. We’re proud to present a deeper, more nuanced portrait of Kobe and the complicated journey that shaped his legacy.”

[CNN.com]