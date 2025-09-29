Screengrab from Joey Linn social media video

Los Angeles Clippers president Lawrence Frank didn’t have anything nice to say about the Kawhi Leonard investigation, so he attempted not to say anything at all.

The Clippers held their media day event Monday morning, where there was added anticipation for Frank’s press conference, considering recent reporting by Pablo Torre Finds Out. Earlier this month, Torre dropped a bombshell report alleging the Clippers and Leonard circumvented the salary cap with a $28 million no-show endorsement deal through a company called Aspiration.

According to the report from Torre and his team, one of the alleged ringleaders of the cap circumvention was Dennis Robertson, more commonly known as Leonard’s “Uncle Dennis.” During Frank’s media session, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne asked whether Robertson ever “asked for any extra benefits” that wouldn’t be allowed under the NBA salary cap.

Lawrence Frank was asked if Uncle Dennis has ever asked for any extra benefits that wouldn’t be allowed. Frank: “Dennis knows the rules. Kawhi knows the rules… We know the rules.” Is that a yes or no? Frank: “Yes, we all know the rules.” pic.twitter.com/v8Lxfn1EvH — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) September 29, 2025



“Dennis knows the rules. Kawhi knows the rules. Mitch Frankel (Leonard’s agent) knows the rules,” Frank answered. “And we all know the rules.”

It was a simple yes-or-no question, but Frank responded with a 19-word answer without ever saying yes or no. Shelburne then asked the follow-up question we were all wondering, “Is that a yes or a no?”

“Yes, we all know the rules,” Frank answered, making it clear he had no interest in answering the actual question.

Frank knew the question was coming, and this was probably his prepared plan of attack. But Frank’s poor attempt at sidestepping the question was as damning an answer as he could have offered without giving further credence to Torre’s reporting by blatantly admitting Robertson asked for extra benefits.

The Clippers likely spent the last month bracing for how to handle media day, knowing the alleged Leonard scandal would be a central topic of conversation. And with media day for the Lakers happening at around the same time, Shelburne likely wouldn’t have been assigned to the Clippers event without the alleged scandal. But at first pass, the Clippers did little to dispel any of Torre’s reporting.