Credit: Robert Flom

Social media has a long memory. So if you’re going to publicly commit to do something outlandish around an outcome, you better be ready to make good when it happens.

Clippers blogger Robert Flom is learning that lesson like so many before him.

On December 20, the Los Angeles Clippers were a depressing 6-21. When a fan responded to an X post of his, claiming that the team would go 15-3 at some point this season, Flom, owner of Clippers blog 213Hoops, responded, “If they go 15-3 in any stretch this season, will print and eat this tweet.”

If they go 15-3 in any stretch this season will print and eat this tweet — Robert Flom (@RichHomieFlom) December 21, 2025

A funny thing happened not too long after this post. The Clippers started putting it together. And with their 126-89 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, they completed an 18-game stretch in which they went 15-3.

Uh-oh.

Sure enough, everyone involved with the Clippers seems to know about the self-imposed bet.

Here it is, a solid comp clip of me asking Tyronn Lue, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac postgame tonight about @RichHomieFlom‘s now infamous tweet that he has to eat: pic.twitter.com/xAi6xAUpvD — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) January 26, 2026

“I didn’t think they would be horrendous the entire season,” Flom told The Athletic. “I thought they would improve, but I thought 15-3, based on what we’ve seen, seemed just about impossible, and they proved it wrong.”

True to his word, Flom printed out and ate the tweet during a livestream on Monday night.

Good for Flom for following through and having some fun with it. Also, kudos for not promising to eat anything more disturbing. We’re STILL waiting for the Florida State fan who promised to eat dog poop to pay up.