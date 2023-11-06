Mar 19, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Whenever reminded about injury graphics, we often tend to think of ESPN’s Sam Darnold graphic to mark the occasion that he would be out indefinitely with mononucleosis. The graphic immediately went viral, as one would expect, but you’d think it might have given some people a better sense of how to treat illnesses and injuries moving forward.

Apparently, that same level of thinking didn’t occur to the folks who run the Basketball Forever page on Twitter/X.

On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that guard CJ McCollum had been diagnosed with a small pneumothorax in his right lung. This is generally considered a collapsed lung, which, unfortunately, isn’t an uncommon occurrence in the career of McCollum, who suffered the same injury in December 2021. He returned to action six weeks later.

So why did we bring up Sam Darnold when this has nothing to do with the New York Jets or mononucleosis? Well, the graphic below should do the trick.

BREAKING: CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung. pic.twitter.com/K15BTGyuZJ — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) November 5, 2023

First of all, the graphic is announcing a collapsed lung as if it’s the same nature as a veteran journeyman signing a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons. Secondly, the picture of McCollum literally having his hand on his heart as the photo choice for this graphic is certainly well, a choice.

We all have a sense of humor, but c’mon guys.

Give McCollum credit, he handled the absurdity of the graphic like a pro.

This is an insane pic to post with the news ? https://t.co/wcjiOKRvhh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) November 5, 2023

The symptoms of his diagnosis include sharp, stabbing chest pain that worsens when trying to breathe as well as shortness of breath, so at least he can find some solace – and laughter — in the insanity of the graphic choice.

So I guess what we’re saying is, thank you, Basketball Forever?

[Basketball Forever on X]