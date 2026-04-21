Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

CJ McCollum was the hero in the Atlanta Hawks’ stunning comeback against the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first round series. But he was still kicking himself in the postgame interview for missing two free throws in the closing seconds.

So much so that he cursed himself out instead of celebrating the victory.

McCollum gave Knicks fans flashbacks to Trae Young as the team is apparently cursed by Atlanta point guards. The 34 year-old vet stepped up with 32 points to lead the way as Atlanta came back from a 12-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and emerge from Madison Square Garden with a 107-106 victory.

But while McCollum was clutch down the stretch with one key basket after another, he also missed two free throws in the dying seconds that could have given Atlanta a three-point lead. Thankfully for him, Mikal Bridges missed the game-winning attempt after New York raced up the floor without a timeout (which the NBC broadcast got very wrong in the moment).

CJ McCollum has been a popular player wherever he has gone, but there is definitely a narrative to build him up as a Young-like villain for the Knicks crowd. He brushed off wanting to be a villain in the interview with Jordan Cornette after the game, but he was still stuck on his missed free throws that almost cost his team.

“I’m not a villain. I’m just here to compete” –– CJ McCollum (32 points and the W as Hawks even series 1-1 on Knicks 4th quarter collapse) pic.twitter.com/Y9VKLaK5Pm — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 21, 2026

“Just got to make my f—ing free throws,” McCollum said to interrupt Cornette’s line of questioning.

Thankfully, nobody is going to remember the missed free throws after the Hawks emerged victorious. At least he can tell Jennifer that he’s not just trying anymore, he is leading his team to winning playoff games.