Credit: MSG, ESPN

Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo owes Mike Breen a talking to after the voice of the New York Knicks hosted their championship parade.

The Knicks paraded down the Canyon of Heroes Thursday morning in New York City to celebrate breaking their 53-year championship drought after beating the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. And as the parade landed at City Hall, Mike Breen was behind the podium to host the championship ceremony.

To be clear, it would have been a failure of epic proportions if Breen was not involved on parade day. There would have been an uproar if fans didn’t hear from Breen Thursday morning, and rightly so. Breen is a New Yorker, he’s a Knicks fan, he’s the voice of the Knicks. But he’s also the voice of the NBA. And when Joe Davis, the lead TV voice of the Dodgers, hosted their championship ceremony after calling their World Series win on Fox last year, Russo blew a gasket on his SiriusXM radio show Mad Dog Unleashed.

Here’s Chris Russo absolutely bludgeoning Joe Davis for hosting the Dodgers World Series parade with a vintage Mad Dog rant. pic.twitter.com/oukA6aAA5Y — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 4, 2025

“The body’s not even cold yet! And I got Joe at Dodger Stadium doing the freaking Dodger parade! Oh my god! That’s bad! I’m sorry! I don’t care what you say!” Russo ranted. “He’s the announcer for the World Series! You think Curt Gowdy was getting any of this nonsense? You think Garagiola was doing the parade in ’82 with the Cardinals? Oh my God!”

Now, do Breen. Because Curt Gowdy and Joe Garagiola may not have hosted championship parades after calling the championship series on national TV, but Breen did. And so did Joe Davis, which should not be considered a reflection on how they call championship series’ for national TV networks.

“He’s the voice of the World Series! He’s supposed to be right down the middle! Obviously, he’s rooting his ass off for the Dodgers in the World Series!” Russo said during his rant last year. “And his call at the end was ridiculous!”

Russo intimated Davis showed his Dodgers bias in the final call of their 2025 World Series championship for saying, “to beat the champ, ya gotta knock them out, the Dodgers stand tall.” Now, do Breen, who was encouraged by Joe Buck to let his Knicks fandom show a bit when they broke their championship drought.

“It’s over! It’s over! Knick fans, this is not a dream!” Breen said. “Your long, long wait has ended! Go ahead and cry! After 53 years, the Knicks are finally NBA champions once again!”

Russo is one of the few native New Yorkers who is not a Knicks fan, but he is a Mike Breen fan. The two have known each other since Breen was the sports anchor for Don Imus on WFAN and Russo was starring on Mike and the Mad Dog.

And Russo probably knows Breen did everything right with this championship. His final call of the 2026 NBA Finals spoke directly to Knicks fans, and every single person associated with the team wanted him to be there at the championship ceremony.

The problem is, Russo also probably never thought the Knicks were going to win a championship in the near future when he roasted Davis for hosting the Dodgers championship ceremony. But if Russo is going to rip Davis for his final call, and for hosting the Dodgers parade, he owes Breen the same energy.