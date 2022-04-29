On Friday morning, Justin Kutcher announced that he was leaving the Washington Wizards “to pursue other opportunities.”

After 3 grt years calling @WashWizards games on @NBCSWashington, I’ve decided to pursue other opportunities. I want to thank NBCSW, the Wizards organization, and all of the DC fans for welcoming me into your homes. You’ve got a fan for life, and hope our paths will cross again? — Justin Kutcher (@JustinKutcher) April 29, 2022

The Wizards and NBC Sports Washington didn’t waste much time in naming a replacement. The team’s new play by play broadcaster is Chris Miller, who has been with the network since 2007 in a variety of on-air roles.

Congrats @cmillsnbcs on becoming play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports Washington's live coverage of the @WashWizards!https://t.co/8I8zbAnAnd — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) April 29, 2022

Miller will team up with Drew Gooden to call Wizards games for the 2022-23 season.

Kutcher joined the team in the summer of 2019, replacing Steve Buckhantz (who learned he was being replaced while in the hospital with his mother) after more than two decades calling games for the franchise.

I’m far from an expert on the Wizards, but fan reaction to Miller’s promotion has seemingly been pretty positive. I’d assume that’s because he’s already well-known to the fanbase and isn’t replacing an institution, already putting him on a positive track with Wizards fans.

As for Kutcher, he’s got plenty of national experience in a variety of sports, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he landed another national gig in the coming months.

