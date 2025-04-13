Bub Carrington celebrates an April 13, 2025 game-winner against the Heat. (Rhona Wise/Imagn Images.)

Most of the time, a team’s season ending without a playoff appearance means some muted tones for the final moments of their last game. That wasn’t the case for the Washington Wizards, though. There, local TV announcers Chris Miller and Drew Gooden got quite excited about rookie Bub Carrington’s game-winner against the Miami Heat, even though it left the team well short of the playoffs (which Miller seemed to reference with the “LET’S! GO! HOME!” in his call).

“YES! YES! BUB CARRINGTON ENDS THE SEASON WITH A GAME-WINNER! OFF GLASS! LET’S! GO! HOME!” 🏀🚨🎙️pic.twitter.com/TgBqmNVbdE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 13, 2025

That’s certainly a remarkable drive and shot from Carrington, who called that play for Justin Campagnie in the huddle and then changed it to take it himself based on the defensive setup. And it’s worth getting excited about the poise there from the 19-year-old rookie, who’s had a remarkable season.

The Portland Trail Blazers drafted Carrington 14th overall last June out of Pitt, but then quickly traded him with Malcolm Brogdon to the Wizards for Deni Avdija. He played all 82 games for Washington this year, and was averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game in 29.8 minutes of action heading into Sunday.

Thus, it definitely makes sense for Miller (Washington’s primary TV voice since 2022) and Gooden to be fired up about Carrington, this shot, and this moment. It also makes sense for them to see that and this win over the 37-45 Heat as a way to put a bow on this less-than-stellar 18-64 campaign from the Wizards. But it’s not every day you hear “LET’S! GO! HOME!” shouted enthusiastically as part of a call of a game-winner, especially when that trip home is for a full offseason. It worked here, but it was still unusual.