Photo credit: FanDuel Sports Network North

The Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t overcome the absence of Anthony Edwards, and they couldn’t overcome what head coach Chris Finch deemed to be terrible officiating either.

Minnesota lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 116-110 Wednesday night in its third straight game without Edwards in the lineup. And while Finch acknowledged the offense suffered without Edwards after the game, he was pointing his finger at the referees during it.

With less than 30 seconds to go in the game and Minnesota trailing by six, the Timberwolves attempted an intentional foul to stop the clock. After the officials took at least two seconds to blow the whistle, it set Finch off and a nearby mic picked up all of it.

“Shut the fuck up, man. You just blew two calls, you did so. You fucking know it. You fucking know it” – Chris Finch pic.twitter.com/7SbUVB2pue — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) December 18, 2025



“Shut the f*ck up, man. You just blew two calls! You just blew two calls!” Finch ranted as the referee shook his head to deny making a mistake.

“You did so!” Finch continued to berate the official. “You f*cking know it. You f*cking know it!”

The rant was heard clearly on the Timberwolves broadcast via FanDuel Sports Network North. Play-by-play voice Michael Grady and analyst Jim Peterson stated the obvious, that Finch was a little upset, but they made no mention of the expletives being shouted. Although the announcers did do a great job of laying out so the audience could hear just how upset Finch was with the official.

Minnesota went on to lose the game, although those two seconds where the referee held onto his whistle probably wouldn’t have changed the outcome. But don’t try to telling that to Chris Finch.