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New York Knicks fans are loyal, they’re passionate, they’re cautiously optimistic, but Chicago sports radio host Laurence Holmes also believes they’re obnoxious.

If you’re talking sports in America right now, you have to be spending at least a little time on the Knicks. And Holmes might not mind talking about the Knicks if they lose the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs. But he doesn’t want to be talking about the New York Knicks if they end up breaking their 53-year championship drought, and he certainly doesn’t want to see videos of their fans.

.@LaurenceWHolmes: “I think Knicks fans are the most obnoxious fans in American sports.”@MattSpiegs: “I don’t believe that’s true.” Holmes: “Your nomination?” Spiegs: “The St. Louis Cardinals.” Holmes: “The St. Louis Cardinals actually have some jewelry of recent vintage.” pic.twitter.com/UDkTAgndnQ — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) June 4, 2026

“I think Knicks fans are the most obnoxious fans in American sports,” Holmes declared to co-host Matt Spiegel on their 104.3 The Score afternoon show.

Spiegel was a little less bothered by Knicks fans, claiming the St. Louis Cardinals faithful deserve the honor of being considered most obnoxious. But Holmes gave them a pass for winning more recent championships.

“The St. Louis Cardinals actually have some jewelry of recent vintage that backs some of their piety,” Holmes argued. “Knicks fans, y’all ain’t won nothing since the Ford administration!”

But is a display of piety to a losing franchise obnoxious? As Holmes noted, it’s been a while since the Knicks won. A good portion of the Knicks fanbase has never experienced a championship. Yet they’re still loyal and passionate. That seems more commendable than obnoxious!

How is a fanbase that hasn’t seen a championship in 53 years supposed to act when their team is in the midst of a historic run to the Finals? This fanbase was beaten down for decades, suffering through watching more losses than any other team this century. And now they’re finally watching a team with sustained success, let the fans be fans.

Obnoxious would be believing your team is a championship contender every season when they’re not, see the Dallas Cowboys. Obnoxious was thinking LeBron James should have bailed the Knicks out back in 2010. Knicks fans are insanely passionate, and maybe they’re a little obnoxious for shutting down Seventh Avenue after every win, but this is not an entitled fanbase.