We all know Inside the NBA star Charles Barkley can often fall short when it comes to keeping up with offseason transactions in the league. But surely, as one of the biggest stars in television, Barkley can keep up with where his own peers are working, right?

True to form, Inside the NBA put Chuck to the test during the show’s ESPN debut on Wednesday with a segment of “Who he broadcast for?” And let’s just say, he didn’t fare much better than his many follies during “Who he play for?”

First up was Austin Rivers, an up-and-coming NBA analyst who joined NBC from ESPN last year. Of course, Barkley had no idea, guessing that the former NBA journeyman was working for Amazon. 0-for-1.

Next up was Dell Curry, father of Steph and Seth and former Charlotte Hornets standout. Curry has been calling games for his old team on FanDuel Sports Network, and recently joined up with one of the NBA’s three national broadcast partners. But where did Barkley peg the elder Curry?

“Fox. Fox,” the Chuckster guessed. Yes, Fox. The network who has never aired a national package of NBA games in its history.

“Fox? Fox don’t even have … what are you talking about?” Kenny Smith interjected.

“Why they got Fox in the damn box then?!” Barkley chirped back. “Y’all tricked me then.”

Curry is calling games for Amazon this season.

Third, Barkley was given NBA TV regular Brent Barry, who picked up a new gig this offseason. Even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in awhile, and Barkley was able to successfully guess that Barry is working for Amazon. Hooray!

Next, Barkley was faced with former TNT Sports colleague Allie LaForce. “She works with us,” a confused Barkley said. “Uh, ESPN.”

“No, she works for TNT,” host Ernie Johnson deadpanned. “Remember, it was less than a year ago?”

Last but not least, Barkley was able to peg Boban Marjanovic to ESPN, rounding out a robust 2-for-5.

It’s safe to say, Inside the NBA hasn’t lost its groove by airing on ESPN. The show is the same as it ever was, much to all of our delights.