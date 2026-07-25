Image edited by Liam McGuire

LeBron James passed on the opportunity to return home for a third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. And Charles Barkley wishes he hadn’t.

James shocked the basketball universe when he eschewed former stops at Cleveland and with the Miami Heat in favor of signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. The stunning choice came after the blockbuster addition of Jaylen Brown this offseason to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in what is now one of the most loaded rosters in the NBA.

In his own social media posts about the decision, James said his sole reason for taking a team-friendly deal with the Sixers was to win one more championship. However, in an appearance on ESPN Cleveland, Barkley said he was rooting for LeBron to finish his career with a storybook ending with the Cavaliers.

Charles Barkley tells @HammerNation19 and @egoldie80 that he’s disappointed that LeBron James picked the 76ers over Cleveland. “I wanted him to go to Cleveland” pic.twitter.com/rgOlsW9VpG — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 24, 2026

“I’m disappointed. I wanted him to go to Cleveland. Because he has no natural affiliation with Philly. I’m surprised. He had no affiliation with the Warriors, either. If he went to the Heat, that would have been a little bit different. But I thought it would be a great way to end his story to finish up in Cleveland. So I’m a little disappointed, but hey, it’s his decision. But I am, I’m just a little disappointed, plain and simple,” Barkley said.

A return to the Cleveland Cavaliers would have been the perfect bookend to LeBron’s career. And it’s not like the Cavs aren’t competitive; the team made the Eastern Conference Finals last year before getting swept by the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks.

LeBron James has already won four rings, is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, and is one of the two best players to ever play the game. There is nothing more he needs to accomplish. But whether Charles Barkley or any of us agree or not, James has decided that the perfect ending to his career is one more championship. And he clearly feels the Philadelphia 76ers give him that best opportunity.