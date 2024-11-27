Photo credit: TNT Sports

There is no love lost between Charles Barkley and the city of San Antonio.

For decades now, Barkley has trolled the city (and specifically its women) for being on the portly side. There are literally 40 minute montages of Barkley making fun of San Antonio from over the years on Inside the NBA.

So it would only be right and fitting that the next great star of the San Antonio Spurs franchise would be Victor Wembanyama, who stands 7’3″ and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Wemby has embraced his unique frame, even dressing as Slenderman for Halloween. And it’s no surprise that Barkley has used his thin physique to continue the barrage against San Antonio. In an interview last year, Barkley tried to introduce Wembanyama to what a “churro” is.

And in a highlight package on Tuesday night showcasing Wemby’s starring role in the Spurs’ victory against the Utah Jazz, Charles Barkley just could not resist going to the well once again.

“Shaq you know what’s weird about Wemby? He’s like the only person in San Antonio that can’t gain weight,” Barkley said.

“I don’t understand why this is the only skinny person in San Antonio,” he added.

Barkley said last year that he was asked by TNT executives to calm down the fat jokes about San Antonio women after an article that complained about his fat-shaming. He expressed displeasure with people taking his jokes about the city given he is no stranger to making fun of his own physical state.

But even if he has relented these days in the spirit of being more politically correct, it appears that Charles Barkley can still find new and creative ways to have fun with one of his favorite running gags.