Credit: ESPN

While Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals was an unbelievable comeback by the New York Knicks, it was also a brutal collapse by the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs blew a 29-point lead (81-52 in the third quarter) as the Knicks won 107-106 in the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history, giving New York a 3-1 series lead.

After the game, Charles Barkley sounded off about San Antonio’s collapse, referring to the Spurs as “the dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization!”

“We saw the dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization!” Charles Barkley sounds off on the Spurs after the Knicks’ insane comeback win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. 🏀🔥🎙️pic.twitter.com/xeIzNPZj0J — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 11, 2026

“We saw the dumbest basketball team in the history of civilization!” Barkley said on Inside the NBA. “They had a 25-point lead, took eight straight threes. That was some of the most mismanaged, stupid basketball.”

“Hey, when you blow a 29-point lead, the other team has to help you,” Barkley explained about the Spurs, who are led by head coach Mitch Johnson. “The San Antonio Spurs helped the New York Knicks win this game by doing some of the [most] stupid-ass stuff I’ve ever seen on a basketball court.”

Shaquille O’Neal agreed.

“Congratulations to the Knicks for coming back, but Chuck, I agree with you,” O’Neal said. “They played terrible basketball. They got comfortable. They got comfortable with the lead. They were already talking about going back to San Antonio. They just didn’t play smart.”

“When they had a 25-point lead, they shot eight threes in a row, never even came close to using any time on the clock, and you’re like, ‘This game ain’t over yet,'” Barkley said to Inside the NBA guest analyst Draymond Green.

One play in particular that drew a lot of criticism from the basketball world happened in the game’s final seconds.

With San Antonio leading 106-105, Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox retrieved a loose ball with 12.8 seconds remaining and chose to go up for a contested layup. Game 4 hero OG Anunoby blocked the shot, and New York’s Jose Alvarado came away with the rebound. Fox could have tried to dribble away from contact to waste more time, with every second so precious in that situation, and the Knicks would have had no choice but to foul him and put him at the free-throw line.

OG WHAT A BLOCK pic.twitter.com/Gycn3iSK0F — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) June 11, 2026

Barkley initially called him “DeAndre Fox” before Kenny Smith noted that the name is De’Aaron Fox.

“Whatever,” Barkley replied. “I’m going to call his ass DeAndre tonight.”

“That was a dumbass play,” Barkley said. “He did not have to shoot that ball! He could have just gotten fouled! There was no reason for him to shoot that ball!”

The Knicks will look to secure their first NBA championship since 1973 in Game 5 on Saturday night in San Antonio, and the Spurs will need to play much smarter basketball to extend the series.