Photo credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Credit Charles Barkley for being committed to the bit, as maybe the only person in America who believes he’s really going to retire.

When Barkley made the shocking announcement that he plans to retire from media next year following Game 4 of the NBA Finals last month, he insisted he was done talking about it. He was done talking about media, done talking about Warner Bros. Discovery botching negotiations with the NBA to end TNT’s 35-year partnership with the league, and done talking about his future.

About one month later, Barkley is back to doing interviews and talking about his future. Recently, Barkley spoke to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark on his Takeoff podcast. During the interview, Clark asked about retirement and Barkley insisted he’s walking away next year.

“I’m going to miss America,” Barkley said. “But you know, think about it, next year will be 25 years at Turner. I love the people at Turner, it’s been an honor and a privilege to play in the NBA and talk about it all these years, but to pack up and move to another network after 25 years, I don’t think I have that in me.”

With Clark working for NBC, and NBC reaching an agreement with the NBA for the league’s “B” package of games, he attempted to recruit Barkley to the network.

“I love NBC, my old boss runs NBC, Mark Lazarus,” Barkley admitted. “But to break in a new crew after 25 years… I’m not a spring chicken, but breaking up our group and us going in different directions, that’s not really something I’m looking forward to.”

One of the concerns about the prospect of Barkley joining NBC is whether the network is too buttoned-up to let the unfiltered media personality be himself. But if Barkley does eventually give up the bit and forgo retirement next year, he should take some solace in knowing Lazarus is at NBC.

Lazarus is the Chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, heading the company’s TV and streaming platforms. From 1999-2003, Lazarus was President of Turner Sports, where he hired Barkley for their NBA studio show. At the time, Barkley was in discussions with TNT and NBC about joining their NBA coverage. But he ultimately choice TNT because Lazarus promised not to censor him. Nearly a quarter-century later, Lazarus is in position to make the same pitch.

[NBC Sports Philadelphia]