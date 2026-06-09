Credit: ESPN, USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Knicks lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd that included Donald Trump, but Charles Barkley isn’t blaming the president.

Monday night was the first time the Knicks lost a game in 46 days and fans don’t know how to handle it. After trailing the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in the first round of the playoffs, the Knicks went on a historic run, racking up 13 straight wins including two against the San Antonio Spurs to open the NBA Finals. But upon returning home for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the streak is over, and some are attempting to blame Trump’s presence.

Cardi B, who made her presence known at the Garden, claimed Trump brought a “dark” energy to the game. Stephen A. Smith eagerly faulted Trump for ruining the winning streak after previously begging the president to stay away from New York during the Finals.

After the game, Charles Barkley was asked by TMZ whether Trump being in attendance made it harder for the players, but the Inside the NBA analyst refused to join Smith and others in placing any blame on the president.

“No, sh*t no,” Barkley said. “That had nothing to do with it. The Spurs outplayed them. The Knicks gotta find a way to get off to a better start. But it was one of the coolest environments I’ve ever been a part of.”

Barkley said Monday night at the Garden was an incredible atmosphere, crediting the stars who were in the building and the energy coming from the fans. And while Smith might be looking to pick an easy fight with Trump, Barkley is right in noting the president’s attendance isn’t why the Knicks lost.

There are reasons to criticize Trump for attending the game, like causing a gridlock in midtown Manhattan, requiring fans to arrive hours early, or forcing watch parties that have become a staple of the Knicks playoff run to be relocated or canceled. But none of that impacted the players or the atmosphere inside the arena at tip-off. As much as some fans might want to find a scapegoat after the Knicks lost their first game since April 23, Barkley is probably right in noting Trump isn’t it.