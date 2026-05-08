Draymond Green can say whatever he wants about Charles Barkley’s career, but everyone knows they’re on different levels as players and broadcasters.

Green filled in for Shaquille O’Neal on Wednesday night on Inside the NBA. And prior to ESPN’s broadcast of Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, the show discussed Green’s NBA future, with Barkley chiming in to bluntly state the Golden State Warriors’ run as a title contender is over. And Green took that personally.

“I think the goal is just to not look like you in the Houston Rockets uniform,” Green fired back, referring to the end of Barkley’s career. “Is ultimately the goal for us.”

Friday morning, Barkley joined Dan Bickley and Vince Marotta on their Arizona Sports 98.7 morning show, where he was asked about the awkward exchange. And Barkley brushed the joke off, seeming very comfortable with any comparison anyone wants to make about his career vs. Green’s.

“I never punch down. Draymond’s a good player, we’re not on the same level.” Charles Barkley had his shot to clap back when Draymond Green poked fun at Barkley’s final NBA years in Houston but chose not to. Watch the full interview on @Bickley_Marotta: https://t.co/Hpa9Dc5nab pic.twitter.com/Aei2VSp5yh — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) May 8, 2026

“I never punch down. Draymond’s a good player. We’re not on the same level,” Barkley said. “I can hear it, but I don’t have to respond every time somebody says something about me. Draymond’s a really good player; he’s had a hell of a career, but we’re not on the same level.

“I’m never gonna be sensitive. I’ve taken some shots, but I’ve never been personal with guys. That’s one thing I feel very confident about. When I say something about a guy, it’s never personal. But hey, I’m a big boy.”

Green’s attempt at taking a shot at Barkley, however, felt personal. He may have intended for the quip to fit the often-good-natured ribbing that occurs between Barkley and Shaq on Inside the NBA, but the joke fell short. It was widely criticized by those who felt it was an unnecessary shot at Barkley’s career. More importantly, it wasn’t factual.

Barkley was an All-Star in his first season with the Houston Rockets and surpassed Clyde Drexler as the second-most valuable player on a team that reached the conference finals. By the end of his tenure in Houston, Barkley was a shell of the MVP-caliber player he once was. But his averages of 15 points and 10 rebounds per game still exceeded Green’s most productive season. Which is why Barkley didn’t really have to punch back at Green; he let the court of public opinion do it for him.