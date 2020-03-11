Charles Barkley is in the news today for the continuation of his back-and-forth feud with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Barkley went on The Dan Patrick Show where he compared Green to the least important member of a boy band.

"He's the least famous person in the boy band, and he thinks he's a star. And he's not. He's lucky to be in the boy band. He thinks all the girls are screaming for him. No, they're screaming for Justin Timberlake.” -Charles Barkley on Draymond Green

And hey, that could probably have been a post on its own, because it is kind of funny, especially where Barkley drags Green for 45 seconds and then notes at the end how much he likes him. But there was another Barkley story that seemed worth highlighting more. That’s this Cindy Boren piece in the Washington Post, which cites a local radio interview and details Barkley’s plan to sell off a lot of his own memorabilia in an effort to raise money to build affordable housing in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama.

It’s a fairly incredible story, as Barkley takes an enlightened view on the value of objects vs. the needs of people with less.

“That stuff’s not that important to me. I’ve had an unbelievable life,” Barkley told Birmingham’s WJOX-FM last week, explaining why he isn’t sentimentally attached to his possessions. “I’ve been in Leeds a lot and we’ve probably got 30 eyesores, as I call them, where houses used to be when I was growing up. Either a rotted-out house or there’s just weeds that have overgrown.

“So, what I’m trying to do — I want to work with the city of Leeds, I want them to give me the spaces, number one. I want them to give me the houses, and I’m going to use my own money, selling my memorabilia.”