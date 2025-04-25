Photo credit: The Steam Room

After spending more time on social media recently, Charles Barkley felt the need to issue a statement against racism.

On the latest episode of The Steam Room podcast with co-host Ernie Johnson, Barkley began the show with a monologue to share his concerns about the internet providing a platform for people to perpetuate hate.

“I’m 62 and I grew up in Alabama,” Barkley said. “And people, my entire life, have tried to make me be racist. Whether you’re white or Black.”

According to Barkley, an opposition to racism was instilled in him by his grandmother, who used to say, “You’re gonna meet some of the most incredible white people in your life and you’re gonna meet some of the most full of sh*t Black people in your life…judge people by who they are.”

“I just want people to know, y’all ain’t ever gonna win being a racist,’ Barkley continued. “I ain’t never gonna have that in my soul and my heart. I’m very aware racism exists, always has, and always will. But I just want y’all to know, y’all ain’t ever gonna win.”

Barkley, who only joined Instagram last year, said he spends time scrolling through reels and reading the comments. Recently, Barkley said he’s been reading comments on reels about Karmelo Anthony, the Black teen accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, who was white, at a track meet in Texas.

“The reason I just got on social media in the last year or so is because I thought it was full of people who were full of scumbags and idiots and people who were full of sh*t,” Barkley explained. “And you know what? I was right. Everything is about race. It’s always someone else’s fault. And it bothers me because y’all people are just walking around…I’m gonna say this again, if you’re a racist, whether you’re Black or white, you’re just an a**hole.

“I never have a double standard. Like, if you’re in the Klan, you’re an a**hole. If you’re one of these Black people who are out here and are like everything is always white people’s fault, you’re an a**hole too.”

Finding a racial narrative is one of the quickest paths to engagement on social media. But a word of advice to Charles Barkley, who is still new to social media, don’t read the comments.