Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA

Saturday afternoon’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors in Minnesota has been postponed after another person was shot and killed by a federal officer.

As the Inside the NBA team shared the news with viewers, Charles Barkley called for someone to “step up and be adults.”

The fatal shooting on Saturday marked the second time in a month that a federally appointed officer shot and killed an American citizen in the city. In early January, an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good as she was driving away in her car.

Homeland Security officials said that the man approached Border Patrol agents with a gun and the intent to “massacre” them on Saturday. Footage obtained by The New York Times, however, contradicts that account, showing the man holding a phone, not a gun, when federal agents took him to the ground and fatally shot him.

On Saturday afternoon, the NBA announced that Saturday’s game had been postponed and would be played the following day, Sunday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. The NBA said in a statement that the game was postponed “to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.”

The game was scheduled to be the second leg of an ABC tripleheader, prompting Ernie Johnson to announce the postponement live on the air.

“If you were watching any of the news today, there’s been another shooting – a lethal shooting by a federal agent,” Johnson announced on the air.

Ernie Johnson announces that the Timberwolves-Warriors game in Minnesota, which was scheduled as part of the ABC tripleheader, has been postponed by the NBA. Charles Barkley: “Somebody’s gotta step up and be adults… Two people have died for no reason, and it’s just sad.” https://t.co/pMz60VdlQS pic.twitter.com/nsD98p9cQX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 24, 2026

“You may tune in and check on the Internet to see the whole story there,” Johnson continued. “The images from Minneapolis over the last couple of weeks… Unbelievable.”

Charles Barkley offered a candid reaction to the second fatal shooting, calling for somebody to “step up and be adults.”

“It’s just sad, man. It’s scary. It’s sad. I don’t know how… It’s going to end bad – it’s already ended badly twice,” Barkley said on the air. “Somebody’s gotta step up and be adults. Two people have died for no reason, and it’s just sad.”

Many around the NBA were outspoken following Good’s death, with Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers calling the shooting “straight-up murder” and Steve Kerr calling the incident “shameful.”