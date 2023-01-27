Charles Barkley
Michael Dixon

Should fans vote for All-Star teams? Speaking on TNT’s Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley weighed in on the matter in true Barkley fashion.

Barkley reminded his co-hosts, as well as anyone watching, why he didn’t entirely trust the people to vote on matters.

“We let the fans vote. Look what happened last time they got to vote for President,” he said.

Predictably, the comment drew an awkward response. Co-host Adam Lefkoe wasn’t quite sure what to say.

“Alright,” Lefkoe said. followed by two chuckles and “Hey now.” He then tried to get back on track, but that didn’t last long. “Uh. Mavs/Suns is going to be our late game tonight. It’s going to be Luka against Charles’ Suns. The Suns are on a four…” at that point, Shaquille O’Neal and Barkley began to laug, causing Lefkoe to crack. “Man, you’re really giving it to me tonight,” Lefkoe said laughing.

Barkley then clarified his comments. He wasn’t referring to the actual last time that the people got to vote for President, but the time before.

“I don’t mean the old guy, I mean the guy before the old guy. Sorry, President Biden…”

Regardless of what one may think about Barkley’s actual political stand here, he’s an absolute master at creating hilariously awkward moments like these.

[Photo Credit: Inside the NBA]

