Credit: ESPN; Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There was breaking news in the NBA on Tuesday night about Jason Kidd being out as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs announced the news with the explanation that the organization and Kidd, a former star player for Dallas, “mutually agreed to part ways.”

We have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Jason Kidd. A Mavericks champion, Hall of Famer and coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals. Thank you, Jason. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/6wiG4Big4q — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 19, 2026

The news emerged shortly before the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks tipped off for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN.

And on NBA Tip-Off, the Inside the NBA pregame show on ESPN, Charles Barkley reacted on live television as he learned of the news while looking at his phone.

The moment Chuck and the crew found out that Dallas dismissed Jason Kidd as head coach. pic.twitter.com/ftsl5zeDmQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 19, 2026

“Oh my goodness!” Barkley said, interrupting the show’s Cavs-Knicks pregame talk.

“There you go. What, you need a towel?” Kenny Smith asked, pointing a towel in Barkley’s direction.

“No. Jason Kidd just got fired!” Barkley explained. “Wow!”

“Well, here you go,” Smith said before tossing a towel at Barkley.

“Man, ooh, that’s a shocker there,” Barkley said.

“Breaking news,” Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson responded.

“Breaking news,” Barkley said. “Just came on my phone!”

So, Barkley was genuinely surprised about Kidd being out as the Mavericks’ head coach.

Kidd spent five seasons as the Dallas head coach, and he reportedly had four years and over $40 million remaining on his contract. The Mavericks went 26-56 this season and missed the playoffs in consecutive years. In the 2023-24 season, Kidd and the Mavericks went to the NBA Finals, where they lost in five games to the Boston Celtics.