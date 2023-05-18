Ja Morant’s latest controversial gun video has generated a ton of different reactions around the sports media world. Some believe that he should be seriously punished by the NBA. Others believe that guns in general in this country are the problem and that Morant technically didn’t break the law. TNT personality Charles Barkley made his stance very clear ahead of Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Barkley made it a point to bash those defending Morant in this situation, saying that there are “a lot of idiots on television”.

“First of all, I have to say something,” said Barkley on NBA Tip-Off on TNT. “We have some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really just piss me off. Talking about Ja (Morant) should make a stand. That he didn’t break any laws, he didn’t do anything wrong. Those guys are just freaking idiots. I only say freaking because you guys won’t let me say what I want to say. It pisses me off when I hear guys say that.”

Charles Barkley goes off about the Ja Morant situation and "some idiots, some fools, some jackasses on television that really just piss [him] off." pic.twitter.com/HShZisdQqK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 18, 2023

He then proceeded to send a message to Morant that this kind of behavior needs to change from him.

“Young man, when you are making $100 million dollars to play sports your life changes. There are certain rules and regulations that you need to live by, plain and simple. You can’t do stupid stuff. That is the tradeoff. If you do all that stuff and give all that money back more power to you. You can’t make money in the NBA doing this stuff. I just hope that he grows up and realizes. You are not a thug, you are not a criminal. You make $200 million dollars to dribble a stupid basketball.”

Barkley didn’t name who he was referencing when he called out media members for defending Morant. However, the most notable defender of the two-time All-Star is ESPN’s JJ Redick, who instead of bashing Morant turned his attention to GOP gun advocates.

JJ Redick asks “Why are we trying to lay down the hammer on a 23-year-old who didn’t break a law?” when there’s no consequence for Greg Abbott telling people to buy more guns pic.twitter.com/dUc8imA9dj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 17, 2023

It certainly doesn’t help Morant’s case that this is the second time tha he’s publicly been shown with a gun on video.

