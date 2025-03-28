Photo Credit: TNT Sports

Good thing Charles Barkley doesn’t really watch NBA games, because he would be seeing a lot more of Blake Griffin next season when he joins Amazon Prime Video as an analyst.

Barkley is sick of Blake Griffin. And in Barkley’s defense, it’s easy to be sick of Griffin right now with his “Guarantee Guys” AT&T commercial dominating March Madness maybe even more than Duke’s Cooper Flagg is.

Thursday night on CBS, Ernie Johnson threw it to a commercial break during halftime of Duke’s 100-93 Sweet 16 win over Arizona, but not before teasing Griffin’s ad.

Ernie Johnson: “But first, time for Blake (Griffin)…” Charles Barkley: “Oh, god. Man, I’m so sick of Blake.” Ernie: “Be nice to Blake. Take it away, Blake.” #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/TCblVjLkdS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 28, 2025



“Oh god,” Barkley said with disgust. “Man, I’m so sick of Blake.”

“Be nice to Blake,” Johnson said with a chuckle. “Take it away, Blake.”

And for what feels like the thousandth time in the last week, Blake Griffin graced our television screens with his “Guarantee Guys” ad for AT&T. It’s not just the frequency of which we’ve seen the ad this March, it’s the way it begins that always gets me. Because it doesn’t sound like a commercial, it aptly sounds like a podcast or show which always catches my attention by briefly making me wonder if I accidentally changed the channel.

Kudos to AT&T for making an attention grabbing commercial without using a screaming, squealing pig. But it’s still annoying.

Barkley’s gripe, however, might be about more than just this one annoying commercial. Griffin exchanged jabs with Barkley last year during The Match, culminated by his hilarious impression of the Basketball Hall-of-Famer. But get used to seeing Griffin, because we’re all going to be seeing a lot more of him next season through the NBA’s deal with Amazon. Except for Barkley, because he doesn’t watch the NBA.