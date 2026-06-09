Credit: NBA Finals on ABC

Rapper Cardi B was the featured performer at halftime of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City on Monday night, but the performance ended up reaching the television viewers as well.

That’s because, as the ESPN on ABC halftime show’s producers cut to a live feed of the rapper on stage, Charles Barkley got a little hot and bothered on air.

“I don’t know if those (are) B’s. They might be Cardi D’s,” Barkley said. “I’m pretty sure those aren’t B’s… She’s got the wrong initials.”

Charles Barkley: “I don’t know if those (are) B’s. They might be Cardi D’s… I’m pretty sure those aren’t B’s… She’s got the wrong initials.” pic.twitter.com/dGyVO6sTh9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 9, 2026

The Washington Heights-born hip-hop star is known for her good looks and makes frequent reference to her past as an adult dancer in her music. And based on Barkley’s past remarks about the women of San Antonio, for instance, we know that the star commentator is quite attuned to the curvature of certain women.

While most sports media professionals would avoid such a comment live on air, Barkley has no concerns about going there. And that allowed Inside the NBA co-hosts Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith to join in on the bit, which they gladly did.

Barkley has been on fire at halftime throughout the Finals, tracking the performances of big men Victor Wembanyama and Karl-Anthony Towns, which have largely swayed each game. Yet on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, the big takeaway from halftime was Barkley becoming flustered by the presence of the popular rapper down on the arena floor below.