Photo credit: The Steam Room

Charles Barkley’s larger-than-life persona has arguably made him more popular than he was in his playing days. The longtime Inside the NBA analyst has become a catchphrase and pull-quote machine over the years as he’s spoken his mind on anything and everything, basketball-related or otherwise.

That said, Sir Charles is also guilty of hyperbole on occasion.

Sometimes, it can be hard to tell if what he says is how he actually feels or if he’s just trying to send a message or maintain a character.

There’s a reason that no one believed him when he announced his broadcasting retirement last June amidst the unknown future of Inside the NBA. He canceled that retirement less than a month later after he and Warner Bros. Discovery reached some (presumably financial) agreement.

Barkley also talked a big game after it was announced that Inside the NBA would be licensed to ESPN starting next season. He made it clear he has no interest in being paraded through the ESPN “car wash” and didn’t miss a chance to take shots at some of its NBA talent. He also puffed out his chest and dared the Worldwide Leader to fire him, saying, “I’m not going to change my personality. Ain’t nobody — they can’t fire me.”

Sir Charles presents himself as unbothered and uninterested in the media companies he works for. However, a few days ago, he kind of gave the game away when he was approached outside Madison Square Garden following the Eastern Conference Finals.

Barkley was stopped to chat with “NY’s number 1 street journalist” Adam Glyn, who peppered the NBA legend with questions about the Knicks-Pacers series. Glyn also asked him how he really feels about working with ESPN next year.

“Just trying to figure out how we’re going to work on… ESPN going forward,” said Barkley when asked what is next for him.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“And you’re excited to go to ESPN?” asked Glyn.

“I am. It’s a great opportunity, we just got to figure out the dynamics,” he said. “But it’s going to be an honor and a privilege to work with ESPN.”

We’re sure Barkley will be back to puffing his chest out and talking tough about ESPN soon, but it’s probably worth noting that whatever he says will likely be more for show than how he actually feels.