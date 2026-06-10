Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA

If anyone has an issue with Charles Barkley for getting a little overzealous about seeing Cardi B at Madison Square Garden, he is here for all the backlash and more.

The curvaceous rapper performed at halftime of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. Barkley was simultaneously performing at the Garden on Inside the NBA. And when he saw an up close camera shot of Cardi B, he couldn’t help but share his excitement by suggesting an upgrade to her name.

“I don’t know if those (are) B’s. They might be Cardi D’s,” Barkley said. “I’m pretty sure those aren’t B’s… She’s got the wrong initials.”

Barkley once lamented the fact that TNT asked him to stop talking and making comments about the ‘big old’ women of San Antonio. But while Barkley has refrained from making any jokes about the ‘big ol’ women of San Antonio during these Finals, that doesn’t mean he won’t find other body types to poke. Barkley’s comment was met with some surprise, but also a lot of laughter from the Inside the NBA crew, and likely everyone watching at home. But if anyone has an issue with the comment, Barkley hopes they make it known.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show Wednesday morning, Barkley was asked about the Cardi B comments and whether he ever hears from management about something he said.

“Dan, you know I’m hoping they fire me. I got 6 or 7 years left on my contract that they know I’ve got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire me and have to pay me for the next 6 or 7 years.” 😅 – Charles Barkley on his “Cardi D’s” comment pic.twitter.com/0tc5GYv3s8 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 10, 2026

“I’m hoping they fire me,” Barkley boldly stated. “I got six or seven years left on my contract that they know I got no chance of doing. I would love for them to fire me and have to pay me for the next six or seven years.”

Barkley claimed he even asks his agent about ways of getting fired so he can stop working and still be paid for his entire contract. That admission alone will probably prevent Barkley from a full payout if he ever does get fired, but that won’t deter him from trying.

“I would love to get fired, I’m not gonna lie. Because there’s zero chance I’m gonna be working the next six or seven years, zero!” Barkley continued. “Come on, man. People can’t take a joke? They can kiss my ass. I appreciate all the support I’ve gotten all these years, but if anybody thinks everybody likes them, they’re a fool. So if people don’t like me or don’t have a sense of humor, they can kiss my ass. My whole ass, not just one cheek. The whole ass!”

Barkley isn’t getting fired. He probably won’t even retire before his contract is up. Because Barkley has been talking about retirement for nearly a decade, and he’s still here. Not only is he still working, but he has spent much of this NBA season complaining that ESPN didn’t work him enough. As long as ESPN keeps letting Barkley make comments about curvy women, he’s not going anywhere.