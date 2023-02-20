Sunday night’s 2023 NBA All-Star Game coverage in Salt Lake City featured the main broadcast on TNT, and an Inside the NBA-themed broadcast on TBS. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith worked in the booth. Additionally, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green served as a sideline reporter for the TBS crew.

Well, late in the fourth quarter, things got a little awkward for Green on the broadcast.

The always honest Barkley told Green, “The Golden State Warriors are cooked.”

Green responded, “That’s crazy. You said that last year, but we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Barkley: “Y’all are cooked now… ya’ll are done… I’m telling you, y’all are done.”

"The Golden State Warriors are cooked."- Charles Barkley "That's crazy. You said that last year, but we all know you don't know what you're talking about."- Draymond Green "Y'all are cooked now… ya'll are done… I'm telling you, y'all are done."- Charles Barkley?☠️ pic.twitter.com/86jELqZKF9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 20, 2023

Green: This could be a year you see a 6-7 seed in the Finals… Barkley: I hate to say it, but the Golden State Warriors are cooked. Green: That’s crazy. You said that last year, but we all know you don’t know what you’re talking about. Barkley: No, I didn’t say that last year. No, I did not say that last year. Green: You said it every year. You said it every year since I’ve been in the league. Barkley: No, that’s not true. Green: Oh, this is crazy. Barkley: But ya’ll are cooked now. Green: Are we? Barkley: Yep, ya’ll are done. D-O-N-E. Green: It still leaves us four ahead of you, boss. Barkley: I’m telling you, ya’ll are done.

Green and the Warriors — who also feature Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — are currently 29-29, ninth in the Western Conference.

Barkley was also very honest on the broadcast with his feelings about Salt Lake City.

[Photo/Video Credit: TBS]