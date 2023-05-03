NBAWarner Bros. DiscoveryBy Joe Lucia on

There are plenty of ways to clean your phone. You can use antibacterial wipes, some sort of lens cleaner and a lens or microfiber cloth, any sort of electronic cleaner…there are lots of options out there!

One option that shouldn’t be even in the room, let alone on the table, is licking your phone. Last night on Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley did just that.

Incredibly, this wasn’t an isolated incident. Earlier this year, Barkley cleaned his glasses by licking them.

Yeah, that’s too much for me. You’d think the last three years would teach people about better hygiene, yet here we are.

