Charles Barkley thinks CJ McCollum’s situation with the Washington Wizards is bad enough that it warrants a presidential pardon.

During Wednesday night’s Inside the NBA debut on ESPN, Barkley invoked George Santos while discussing McCollum’s debut with the Wizards.

“Man, I don’t know what CJ McCollum did to somebody,” Barkley said. “CJ McCollum is a good dude. Khris Middleton, I don’t know what you did to somebody either. Y’all pissed somebody off. Hey, listen, man —we freed George Santos. Let’s free CJ McCollum… Somebody free CJ McCollum. That idiot, George Santos, we got him out of prison. Please get CJ out of hell…”

For those keeping score at home, George Santos served 84 days of a seven-year sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft before President Trump commuted his sentence on Friday. Santos admitted to stealing from campaign donors and fabricating essentially his entire biography while running for Congress. Trump said Santos was “somewhat of a ‘rogue'” but had “the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!” so he freed him immediately.

If Trump can get Santos out after three months, Barkley figures someone should be able to help McCollum.

McCollum and Middleton legitimately got the short end of the stick. McCollum has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of the last 10 seasons and is still a productive player. Middleton is a three-time All-Star and was a key piece of Milwaukee’s 2021 championship team. Both players are on expiring contracts worth $30+ million. And both are now stuck mentoring young players on a team that won nine games last season.

Washington brought in veterans like McCollum and Middleton for their leadership and professionalism while tanking for lottery picks. The Wizards will have around $100 million in cap space next summer when both contracts expire. They’re not trying to compete. They’re trying to develop young talent and accumulate assets while these guys eat minutes and provide stability.

It’s a perfectly reasonable rebuilding strategy. It’s also basketball purgatory for two accomplished players in their mid-30s who should be competing for playoff spots, not teaching 20-year-olds how to be professionals.

Barkley called it hell. That’s not far off.

The funniest part is that Barkley made the comment on ESPN, Inside the NBA’s new home after the show spent decades on TNT. The crew promised nothing would change despite the network switch, and Wednesday night proved it. They opened the show with a montage of Barkley saying he’d never work at ESPN, then spent the rest of the night being exactly who they’ve always been.

That includes Chuck comparing NBA trades to presidential pardons for convicted fraudsters.

Trump freed Santos after 84 days. McCollum has to play out a full season in Washington unless the Wizards buy him out or flip him at the deadline. Given his $30 million salary and the fact that Washington isn’t particularly motivated to help him escape, he’s probably stuck until free agency.

Khris Middleton already picked up his $33.3 million player option for next season, so he’s locked in through 2025-26.

Barkley’s right. Someone needs to free CJ McCollum. The difference is that George Santos committed actual crimes and got out in three months. McCollum’s only crime was being a good veteran on an expiring contract, and he’ll serve the full sentence.