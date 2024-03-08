While knowing how great LeBron James and Steph Curry are, Charles Barkley doesn't believe in the Lakers and Warriors. Photo/Video Credit: NBA on TNT Photo/Video Credit: NBA on TNT
The Boston Celtics have been having a tremendous season.

With an NBA-best record of 48-13, Boston leads the Eastern Conference by eight games, making it a virtual certainty that they will have home-court advantage throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Thursday night on Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley made it known that he thinks anything besides a title would be a disappointment for Boston.

“If they don’t win the championship this year, it would be a total gag job,” Barkley said. “You got Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, they’re two of the 10 best players in the league. You got a great leader in Jrue Holliday. Kristaps Porzingis is probably the best guy that’s not a number one or number two guy in the NBA. I will be shocked if the Celtics don’t win,” he added.

Boston has made the Eastern Conference Finals five times since the 2016-17 season, but are just 1-4 in those series. Their lone series win resulted in an NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Despite their recent woes, Barkley thinks this year’s team won’t be challenged by anyone in the East in the playoffs.

“Other than the Celtics, there’s not a single team that scares you. Milwaukee has Giannis and Dame, but nobody fears them. They don’t have a lot of athletic ability. The Knicks don’t look like they’re going to get healthy. and my Sixers are struggling without Joel Embiid.”

