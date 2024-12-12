Photo credit: Inside the NBA

The Houston Rockets had a statement win against the Golden State Warriors, but according to Charles Barkley, they should thank the referees.

Not only did Houston advance to the Emirates NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas with their 91-90 win Wednesday night, but they also snapped their 15-game losing streak against the Warriors.

But instead of being celebrated as a young, exciting up and coming team, most of the conversation from the game surrounds the controversial ending.

HOUSTON HAS THE LEAD AFTER THIS WILD SEQUENCE 😱 pic.twitter.com/vg6xPLZUBx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 12, 2024



Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was called for a loose ball foul as he and Rockets guard Jalen Green were diving on the floor for the basketball. The call sent Green to the free throw line with 3.5 seconds remaining, making both to give Houston the 91-90 lead and eventual win. Steve Kerr was livid after the game, claiming the foul call by the refs was “unconscionable.”

“I’ve never seen a loose ball foul on a jump ball situation, 80 feet from the basket with the game on the line,” Kerr ranted. And Barkley agreed.

“They don’t have any idea how to play basketball” Chuck isn’t impressed by Houston’s run to Vegas 🫣 pic.twitter.com/nhFui0RmG9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 12, 2024



“I don’t like this call,” Barkley said as Inside the NBA replayed the call. “I don’t like this call right here, I think they should have gave them the timeout. I agree with Steve Kerr. You don’t call that in that situation.”

The call overshadowed what should have been deemed a statement win for the now 17-8 Rockets, a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2020 and endured back-to-back 60-loss seasons during their rebuild.

“They don’t have any idea how to play basketball,” Barkley said of the Rockets. “They got a great record, they’re not ready for primetime because the refs had to give them this game tonight.”

And Barkley isn’t exactly a Golden State Warriors fan. The polarizing NBA analyst has battled Warriors fans for years. But as much as he might hold some animosity toward the Warriors, it sounds like Barkley was even less fond of the officials Wednesday night.

