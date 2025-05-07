Photo credit: TNT

Charles Barkley might not always like watching the NBA Playoffs, but when he does, you better like it too.

Last week, Barkley was bored by the NBA Playoffs, struggling to stay awake during a first round series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. In Barkley’s defense, there were a lot of really bad games during the first round of the playoffs, with the Pacers-Bucks series being particularly dull aside from John Haliburton confronting Giannis Antetokounmpo when it was over. The second round, however, appears to have reinvigorated Barkley.

“The last 3 games, if you don’t like basketball it’s something wrong with you” 😂 Chuck is JUST as enthralled as the rest of us with these Playoffs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u5KUdOvxXr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2025

“The Boston game, the OKC game and earlier tonight, I’m like, ‘Damn.’ This is why you love sports,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA after Tuesday’s slate of games. “You can talk about who’s supposed to win and who you think is gonna win, but until you go out there and lace them up…but the last three games, if you don’t like basketball, there’s something wrong with you.”

The New York Knicks overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics in overtime Monday night, followed by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon hitting a three at the buzzer to shock the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tuesday night was filled with more excitement on TNT, as the Pacers went up 2-0 on the Cleveland Cavaliers after trailing by 20 earlier in the game.

The games have been great in recent days and it’s nice to see Barkley taking notice. Barkley is often beloved for his honest criticism of the NBA, but there are times where it seems like he’s irritated by the league, causing some to wonder if he even likes basketball. And if you don’t like basketball, there’s something wrong with you.