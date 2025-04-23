Photo credit: TNT

Charles Barkley might not like anonymous critics, but he really doesn’t like people being sensitive to anonymous criticism.

The Athletic released its annual anonymous NBA player poll prior to Tuesday’s slate of playoff games. Among the questions asked was, “Who is the league’s most overrated player?” with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton receiving the most votes. After his team’s Game 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle called the poll “bullsh*t” and urged the anonymous players to put their name on their votes.

Barkley later praised Carlisle’s rant on Inside the NBA, but he also used the anonymous poll as a springboard to share his disdain for people who feel the need to respond to every criticism.

“One of the biggest problems we got in this country, people feel the need to respond to everything something says about them.” – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/R9oORbx2vr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 23, 2025



“Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. But live with it. Just say it. Don’t hide behind anonymous. Some people don’t like you. That’s okay,” Barkley said. “One of the biggest problems we got in this country, people feel the need to respond to everything something says about them. You can just laugh. You don’t have to respond to every fool who says something about you.”

Kenny Smith reminded Barkley that this criticism was different because it wasn’t just noise from social media trolls. It was voted on by Haliburton’s NBA peers.

“Kids, don’t respond to everything,” Barkley insisted. “Do not respond to everything somebody says about you. There’s some losers out there. There’s a lot of losers out there.”

Barkley of course, is one of the people who are quick to criticize. But in an era where NBA players are constantly accused of being too sensitive to criticism, Haliburton appeared to take Barkley’s advice Tuesday night. When asked about the anonymous poll, Haliburton seemed unfazed, telling reporters “I could care less,” adding he only cares about Indiana’s locker room.