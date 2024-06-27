Veteran broadcaster Sean Grande is a favorite in the New England area. However, after the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Finals, many Boston Celtics fans wondered: Is this the end?

Grande gave listeners a cryptic sign-off after the Celtics celebrated their 18th NBA championship last Monday. After chatter around the industry went on regarding whether or not the veteran announcer could be leaving his post, Grande stepped up to clear the air on his future.

Grande revealed to Boston.com that his intent wasn’t to allude to the end but rather to show appreciation to listeners who have supported the team and the broadcasts. He also made it clear that he wants to stay in Boston as long as they’ll have him.

In an hour-long conversation late last week, Grande acknowledged he is familiar with the rumors, and didn’t deny that he sometimes hears from other potential suitors. But he said that his intent is to be back with the Celtics, with whom he is under contract for more than three more years. “You never know, I suppose, but it’s my No. 1 choice to stay,’’ he said. “And I’ve got 38 months left on my contract with the Celtics. Even if I wanted to talk to other teams, I would have to get permission.” He said the intention of the sign-off was not to suggest that it might be his last game, but to salute Celtics fans who make a point to listen to the radio broadcast.

In other words, anxious Boston fans can sigh in relief because it sounds like Grande is going nowhere. Legendary Celtics television voice Mike Gorman already had announced his retirement and was able to enjoy a championship in his final season calling games for the franchise.

With three years remaining on his deal, Grande will continue calling Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, among others, in Boston. Perhaps championship No. 19 as well. And based on fan support and Grande’s desire to stay, this relationship looks promising.

