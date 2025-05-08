Photo Credit: TNT

While those who watched Game 2 of the series between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics might have felt like they were just watching a replay of Game 1, that was not the case. Like Game 1, the Celtics built a 20-point lead. Like Game 1, the Knicks chipped away at.

And like Game 1, the Knicks prevailed.

The Knicks come back to stun the Celtics and take a 2-0 series lead! “OH THE BALL KNOCKED AWAY! ANOTHER GREAT DEFENSIVE PLAY FOR THE KNICKS! THEY’VE GOT IT! THEY’VE WON IT! NEW YORK HAS GONE UP TWO GAMES TO NONE! AND DEFENSE AGAIN AT THE END!” – Kevin Harlan #NBA #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ScIGlsKnbe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2025

Boston’s performance down the stretch of Game 1 was heavily criticized. In the immediate aftermath of Game 2, that criticism only got louder.

Those who cover the NBA were highly critical of the Celtics after blowing a second straight lead.

Joe, Tatum, Brown and the Celtics need their ass whipped!!! Another embarrassing performance at Home — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 8, 2025

Celtics really just had back to back generational fumbles pic.twitter.com/p1YrtKnSo5 — GoldBoys.com (@GoldBoysSupport) May 8, 2025

One of the biggest collapses in NBA history as the Celtics blow a huge fourth quarter lead to go down 2-0 to the Knicks. The series goes to Madison Square Garden with the potential of a sweep for New York What an unbelievable turn of events in the East.pic.twitter.com/1k8coDgUVH — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 8, 2025

Been saying all season: do not pencil in the Celtics. They constantly lose series they’re supposed to win. It’s been years of this. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) May 8, 2025

The Celtics should have to give 5/6 of their championships back. Humiliating L. — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) May 8, 2025

Yes @nyknicks fans going wild as they win 2nd in a row vs the Favorite @celtics 91-90! The Toughness of the Knicks the difference at winning time . Both wins came after being down 20 – the @TheGarden will be rocking as Knicks come home up 2-0 on the defending champs . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 8, 2025

The choke job… no other way to call it. Choke — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 8, 2025

If there’s any consolation for the Celtics, they’re not alone. Game 2 of the Knicks-Celtics series was the sixth game completed in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Each of the first six games were won by the road team. Boston will need that trend to continue for Game 3 of the series against New York on Saturday afternoon.