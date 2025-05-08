Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics lose Game 2 of the NBA Playoff series against the Knicks. Like Game 1, the Celtics lost despite having a 20-point lead. Photo Credit: TNT Photo Credit: TNT
NBATwitterBy Michael Dixon on

While those who watched Game 2 of the series between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics might have felt like they were just watching a replay of Game 1, that was not the case. Like Game 1, the Celtics built a 20-point lead. Like Game 1, the Knicks chipped away at.

And like Game 1, the Knicks prevailed.

Boston’s performance down the stretch of Game 1 was heavily criticized. In the immediate aftermath of Game 2, that criticism only got louder.

Those who cover the NBA were highly critical of the Celtics after blowing a second straight lead.

If there’s any consolation for the Celtics, they’re not alone. Game 2 of the Knicks-Celtics series was the sixth game completed in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Each of the first six games were won by the road team. Boston will need that trend to continue for Game 3 of the series against New York on Saturday afternoon.

