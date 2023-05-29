Call it a crazy hunch, but we think the Boston Celtics have a good chance of defeating the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to force a Game 7.

It’s possible, even likely, that you read that sentence, then looked at the publishing date and made a simple observation. Of course, they “will,” the game has already been played.

And while we know that, one Twitter account — Greater Boston — didn’t seem to be all that aware on Sunday afternoon.

We know the story by now. Jimmy Butler made three free throws to put the Heat ahead in the final seconds of Game 6. It seemed like Miami would take both the game and series when Marcus Smart’s three-point attempt rattled out. But Boston’s Derrick White charged the basket and was not boxed out. He grabbed the rebound and quickly put the shot back up. It went in. After a review, it was ruled that White got the shot off in time and the Celtics won.

The thrilling Game 6 was on Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, Greater Boston, which has more than 24,000 followers tweeted out an article.

The article, which was on wbgh.com and published on Friday, May 26 was titled, Can the Celtics win it all? While publishing a two-day-old article with references to a game that has since been played seemed like an odd choice, the article itself still largely holds up, excluding any references to Game 6. So, it was peculiar, but not too out of place.

The Twitter caption, though, was another story, as the Greater Boston account asked, “Can the Celtics win game 6 tonight in Miami?”

The responses were equal parts entertaining and predictable.

