With Jayson Tatum out injured thanks to the Achilles injury suffered in last year’s NBA playoffs, Jaylen Brown is taking center stage this season for the Boston Celtics. Jaylen Brown and his thinning hairline, that is.

NBA stars waging losing battles against their hairlines is nothing new. It has been a saga that has followed LeBron James for almost his entire pro career. And now it’s coming for the 29-year-old Celtics star.

Brown has been open and honest about a struggle that so many young men must wrestle with: losing their hair at far too young an age. In fact, on a recent Twitch stream, he joked that it was the stress of playing in Boston and dealing with the media that may have contributed to it.

“I don’t how we got here, bro,” Brown said via CBS Boston. “I just turned 29. I don’t know how we got here. It all is happening fast to me … I used to make bald head jokes. I don’t know, maybe it’s just been catching back up. It’s karma.”

“I blame Boston. Ten years of stress, the media, the championship. Y’all caused this,” he added.

Brown also looked up flights to the hair restoration capital of the world, Turkey. Well, apparently Boston Celtics announcer Drew Carter caught wind of it because during this week’s game when the Celtics were hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, he got a joke in at the expense of one of the team’s cornerstones.

“Brown the spin and the deuce,” Carter said. After some analysis from Brian Scalabrine, he then delivered the punchline: “Or fly to the basket like he’ll be flying to Turkey at some point this season.”

Thoughts and prayers to Jaylen Brown on his hair journey ahead. But at least he can be thankful that we now live in a time and age where people can fly halfway across the world to transform their follically challenged genetics. We’ve come a long way since Carlos Boozer’s infamous shoe polish look.