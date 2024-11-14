Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Isaac Okoro will forever have a place in NBA media lore.

That’s because the three-year, $38 million contract extension the fifth-year forward signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers this past offseason was the subject of Adrian Wojnarowski’s final Woj Bomb before the ESPN NBA insider announced his retirement from the Worldwide Leader.

Restricted free agent F Isaac Okoro has agreed on a three-year, $38 million deal to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Michael Tellem, Jeff Schwartz and Marcus Monk of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Okoro — the fifth overall pick in 2020 — averaged 9.4 points a season ago. pic.twitter.com/dFInx3QoMS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2024

Okoro was clearly aware that the timing of Woj’s retirement made him a unique piece of trivia, calling attention to it on social media shortly after the announcement. And on Wednesday, the Auburn product paid tribute to the now-St. Bonaventure men’s basketball GM with a pair of custom shoes dedicated to “The Final Woj Bomb.”

Produced by the eco-friendly and affordable sneaker brand, HOLO, the shoes came in the form of a player exclusive (PE) model of Okoro’s signature model, the IO:01. Featuring a black and red colorway, the shoes’ heels displayed the silhouette of a cartoon bomb, an obvious nod to the nickname of Wojnarowski’s news drops.

EXCLUSIVE: Cavs forward Isaac Okoro is honoring “The Final Woj Bomb” with his sneakers tonight 💣@IsaacOkoro303’s newest HOLO PEs are inspired by Adrian Wojnarowski’s final transaction tweet, just before @WojESPN retired from an iconic journalism career spanning 37 years. https://t.co/oKc9XXsyn3 pic.twitter.com/0pGTiEVlbT — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 14, 2024

Okoro donned the player exclusive sneakers in the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, scoring nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from three-point range while also recording two steals in Cleveland’s 114-106 win. With the victory, the Cavs improved their record to an NBA-best 13-0.

As the league’s only remaining undefeated team and one of just six teams in NBA history to have ever won its first 13 games, Cleveland appears to be in the midst of a special season. And the fact that one of their players served as the subject for the final Woj Bomb has only added to the unique nature of the Cavs’ 2024-25 campaign.

[Nick DePaula on X]