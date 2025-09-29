Credit: HoodiGarland/Google Maps

Lonzo Ball has clearly never heard “Burn On,” Randy Newman’s ode to the city of Cleveland.

There’s a red moon rising, on the Cuyahoga River,” sings Newman on the 1972 ballad. “Rolling into Cleveland to the lake.”

Ball, who was traded to the Cavaliers in July, is entering his first NBA season with the squad. The Anaheim native is on a steep learning curve as he gets caught up in his new home. There’s a lot to learn about, but first and foremost, Lonzo is getting a good geography lesson about Ohio’s second-biggest city.

First on the list? Learning about all the bodies of water that Cleveland borders.

“I didn’t even know Cleveland had water.” Lonzo Ball is still getting acclimated to his new city 😅pic.twitter.com/raZXx3HKFb — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 29, 2025

“I like Cleveland,” Ball said when asked how he was finding the city. “I keep joking with the guys, I didn’t even know Cleveland had water, so, um, it’s been nice getting out the house, weather’s been good. I know that’s not gonna last too much longer.”

Ball’s mind must have been blown to learn that Cleveland is not only located along the southern shore of Lake Erie, but the Cuyahoga River runs right through it. In fact, Cleveland is a port city connected to the Atlantic Ocean, so water plays a significant role in the city’s history and economy.

We’re excited to find out what else Ball learns about Cleveland. Though we do hope no one tells him about the Browns. He deserves to live in bliss at least a bit longer.