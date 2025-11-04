Photo credit: NBC

As Ja Morant’s relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies appears broken, Carmelo Anthony is urging the All-Star point guard to take ownership of the situation.

Monday night was Morant’s first game back with the Grizzlies since being suspended for contract detrimental to the team after criticizing the coaching staff. Morant had 20 points and 10 assists in the loss to the Detroit Pistons, but most of the attention was on his comments after the suspension. Despite being back with the team, the 26-year-old point guard did little to ease any tension.

Prior to the game, Morant refused to answer questions. And although he spoke to reporters after the game, his answers were short. Morant admitted he’s not playing with his usual joy and deflected most of the questions by suggesting they talk to the coaching staff, a tactic Carmelo Anthony didn’t seem to agree with.

“Ja has to man up,” Anthony said Monday night on NBC’s NBA Showtime. “You’re being tested again to see if you’re gonna fold or withstand the test of time. The coaches are testing you, the organization is testing you. The city, the fans is testing you. For me, how are you gonna bounce back? How are you gonna move on from this, how you gonna own up, man up, look yourself in the mirror, take ownership to your part and still go out there and do what you gotta do?

“He still feels like nobody has his back from the things that he put himself in previously. Listen, Ja, man, this is basketball. Ain’t no loyalty in sports,” Anthony continued. “This is what we gotta do. This is what we gotta deal with. Put your big boy pants on, let’s go play basketball.”

That’s all easier said than done. In recent days, Anthony has spoken about his relationship with the Knicks and Phil Jackson breaking to the point where he had to leave New York during the end of his tenure. And that’s where Morant seems to be with the Grizzlies right now.

Morant isn’t doing himself or the Grizzlies any favors by using the media to fuel the drama instead of attempting to lessen it. But his current relationship with the Grizzlies seems like it might require more than just big boy pants to save it.