Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby might deserve a statue outside of Madison Square Garden for his game-winning tip-in, but Carmelo Anthony wants to make sure you know he played a role in the iconic shot as well.

After trailing the San Antonio Spurs by 29 points in Game 4 Wednesday night, the New York Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, capped by Anunoby’s go-ahead tip-in with 1.2 seconds remaining. As Jalen Brunson missed a long game-winning shot attempt off the front of the rim, Anunoby crashed the boards and reached back for the tip-in.

It already deserves to be remembered as one of the biggest shots in franchise history, and if the Knicks go on to finish the job by winning one more game and their first championship in 53 years, it will be remembered as one of the most iconic plays in NBA history. And Anthony, who last took the Knicks to the playoffs 13 years ago, wants some credit.

After the game, Anthony, who works as a studio analyst for the NBA on NBC, told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne he was yelling at the current Knicks players from across the court coming out of their final timeout to let them know the offensive rebound would be available.

“Coming out of that timeout, I made eye contact with them and was yelling, ‘The offensive rebound is there! Somebody go!’ Anthony told Shelburne. “I didn’t know who was going to go. But I just kept yelling, somebody go!”

And that somebody was OG Anunoby. Whether Anunoby crashed the boards because of his own instincts, his current coaches, or coaching from Carmelo Anthony across the court, we may never know. But thankfully for the Knicks and their fans, Anunoby flew in from behind the three-point line and beat every Spur to the rebound for the iconic put-back.

Anthony was a very good Knick who had some big moments at Madison Square Garden, but never a moment like that. He went to the playoffs in three of his seven seasons with the Knicks, but never advanced beyond the second round. Anthony was a good Knick, but ultimately never lived up to the hype from when he was acquired. Years removed from playing in the Garden, maybe Anthony feels Anunoby’s moment was also a chance to make his own mark on the franchise.