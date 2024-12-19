Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

As Amazon and NBC prepare to add the NBA to its airwaves in 2025, Carmelo Anthony has emerged as a candidate for both broadcasters’ coverage plans.

According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, the 10-time All-Star is “talking to everybody” about possible studio and game analyst roles. That includes not only Amazon and NBC, which will become NBA media rights partners in the year ahead, but also ESPN, which is set to remain the league’s top broadcast partner in its new 11-year, $77 billion rights deal.

Anthony is the latest high profile name to emerge in such talks as Amazon and NBC put their coverage plans in place. Amazon has already reportedly hired Dirk Nowitzki and Taylor Rooks for its studio show while also courting Blake Griffin. Meanwhile, NBC has reportedly hired Jamaal Crawford and remains linked to Dwyane Wade, who served as the network’s top basketball analyst for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Considering his close friendship with Wade, Anthony seems like a strong fit for NBC, especially as the network seems to be trailing Amazon in its current hiring spree. A role at ESPN might also make sense, with the Worldwide Leader’s top broadcast booth still in flux following the firings of Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson in 2023 and ensuing departures of Doc Rivers and JJ Redick.

Last month, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN might initially opt for a “stopgap” such as Richard Jefferson before hiring a “huge name” as its new top analyst. Anthony would certainly fit the bill.

While he hasn’t done much media work since retiring following the 2021-22 season, the former Syracuse star undeniably possesses plenty of personality and star power. As such, it’s hardly a surprise that he would emerge as a candidate for such roles and it will be interesting to see not only where he lands, but in which role he does.

