The Milwakuee Bucks are on the brink of playoff elimination in their first round series against the Indiana Pacers and with Damian Lillard’s crushing achilles injury, everyone is now questioning the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis has been with the Bucks his entire career and brought a title to Milwaukee in 2021 where he was also awarded the Finals MVP. But with Dame’s injury and a weakened supporting cast, the chances that the Bucks could build a championship contender are looking pretty bleak.

With the Bucks hanging on by a thread, it’s time for the NBA media’s favorite topic – trying to get Giannis out of Milwaukee and to a big market team where he belongs!

And while appearing on Get Up on Tuesday morning, Carlos Boozer did not disappoint. He suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo could somehow magically find his way to the Lakers to team up with Luka Dončić. Because why not!

.@MisterCBooz brought up the idea of Giannis joining the Lakers if he wants out of Milwaukee 👀 Could you see that happening? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/z5f0sxiwAm — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 29, 2025

“If I’m Giannis and I don’t want to go back to Milwaukee… where would you want, maybe play with Luka? Maybe go to LA,” Boozer said. That comment sent the rest of the Get Up set into histrionics.

This comes on the heels of Stephen A. Smith doing the same topic on First Take yesterday floating the Miami Heat and New York Knicks somehow acquiring Giannis.

Seriously though, this is what we’ve been talking about all season with the inanity of NBA coverage in 2025. We’re in the middle of the first round of the playoffs and we are already talking about trade scenarios for next season instead of actually talking about the basketball that is happening right now. When we say that NBA coverage is broken in the national media, this is Example 1A.

The Bucks are still alive in the playoffs! Giannis is under contract for another two seasons! He’s never shown any desire to actually leave Milwaukee in spite of countless attempts by people in the basketball media (ahem, Stephen A. Smith, ahem) to get him to move to a big market team.

And even if he does request a trade, which team actually has the assets needed to acquire one of the best players in today’s NBA? The Bucks saw the nuclear reaction to the Lakers’ trade for Luka Dončić, so the Lakers aren’t going to be able to offer Austin Reaves straight up and expect to get something done. But maybe in Carlos Boozer’s mind they can. And then they can trade Gabe Vincent for SGA and Jaxson Hayes for Nikola Jokić while we are at it.

Sure, maybe all that does change and Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to move on to greener pastures and thinks he has done all that he can do in his Milwaukee Bucks career. But doing this whole charade now during the middle of the playoffs is an insult to him, the Bucks, and NBA fans that actually care about the game.