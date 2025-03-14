Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

NBA on TNT analyst Candace Parker has been in the spotlight ever since she starred for legendary Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt in college.

On Tuesday, she shared how she continues to benefit from lessons taught to her by Summitt to this day.

Parker, who helped Summitt win two National Championships during her three-year college career, spoke with her TNT colleague Adam Lefkoe on Tuesday’s edition of Inside the NBA during Lefkoe’s recurring ‘Storytime’ segment.

In the segment, Parker shared how Summitt taught her the importance of eye contact during their time together. She has instilled this lesson in her son so often that he has begun repeating it back to her at times.

“I would say eye contact is really, really, really important. And she was the first person that made me really truly look at her when she would talk. And so now when I’m at home and I’m parenting my son, my son says, ‘Look at me. Look at me.’ Like all the time, because I didn’t realize I say that all the time. She had this crystal blue stare that she could get you to want to run through walls. And so being able to carry out her legacy is truly important,” Parker said as she began to tear up.

Candace Parker gets emotional telling a story about Pat Summitt and her influence. It’s worth a minute of your time. Coaches are so important. pic.twitter.com/Ofa9XnHDxk — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) March 12, 2025

Lefkoe, clearly seeing that Parker was a bit broken up about Summitt following her passing in 2016 due to complications from early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease, replied by thanking Parker for sharing the story and further discussing their relationship.

“We all wish to have a relationship with somebody the way you did with Pat,” said Lefkoe. “I’ll never forget you telling me the story of how you came into college. You were hurt and she would just make you sit there and you guys would talk. I think it is a blessing. I want you to say thank you for sharing these stories with us because we don’t have these relationships like you did. We love you. And to Pat and Pat’s entire family, we love you as well.”

Summitt is commonly remembered for her legacy as one of the best college basketball coaches in the sport’s history. Her resume, which includes eight national titles and 18 Final Four appearances, speaks for itself.

Parker cares more about Summitt being remembered for the person she was. She notably continues to help make this happen as a member of the Board of Directors for the Pat Summit Foundation, which aids in advancing Alzheimer’s research.