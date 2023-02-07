Sunday, Feb. 19 will see the 72nd NBA All-Star Game. That date will also mark the 21st consecutive year TNT will air the All-Star Game, but they’re doing things a little differently this year. Last year saw Kevin Harlan call the main game feed on TNT alongside Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade, with Dennis Scott as the sideline reporter. Miller and Scott are back, but Brian Anderson will be handling play-by-play this year, his first time in that role for a NBA All-Star Game. And Candace Parker will serve as the broadcast’s other analyst, marking the first time a woman has been a color commentator on a NBA All-Star Game TV broadcast.

? @BAndersonPxP will call his first All-Star Game, along with @Candace_Parker making her debut in the booth ? @ReggieMillerTNT will call his 16th game, with @Dennis3DScott making his 2nd appearance ? Inside the All-Star Game alternate telecast will return for the 2nd year — Warner Bros. Discovery Sports U.S. PR (@WBDSportsPR) February 7, 2023

Here’s more from a WBD release, which also outlines their plans for that Inside The All-Star Game alternate broadcast on TBS. That will feature the Inside The NBA crew and Draymond Green:

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports will pull out all the stops for NBA All-Star 2023 from Salt Lake City, Utah. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia on Sunday, Feb. 19 will be televised on TNT — the network’s 21stconsecutive year airing the All-Star Game — from Vivint Arena, with Team LeBron taking on Team Giannis, featuring starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. Brian Anderson will call the game for the first time, alongside Reggie Miller (his 16th time providing All-Star Game analysis) and Candace Parker, marking her All-Star Game commentating debut. Dennis Scott will provide sideling reporting throughout the telecast, his second time doing so. This year’s All-Star coverage will also include the return of “Inside the All-Star Game,” an innovative viewing experience on TBS featuring the Sports Emmy Award-winning studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green.

It’s notable to see the alternate broadcast returning for a second year with the same group (the Inside The NBA crew plus Green), as that broadcast only drew 852,000 viewers last year to the main feed’s 5.4 million. But that altcast was announced only just ahead ahead of the game last year, after initial reporting citing plans to have Barkley on the main broadcast. The greater notice here should enable WBD to promote this more. And the second go-round at anything comes with some experience, and perhaps also with the ability to build on the audience from last year.

For the main broadcast, it’s interesting to see Anderson and Parker involved. For Parker, this continues her ascendancy at WBD, where she’s been a key figure, most recently on their Tuesday night broadcasts in particular. She signed an extension with that company in the fall of 2021, and also executive produced a Title IX documentary for them last spring. She’s built a nice commentary career while still being an active WNBA player (who just signed with the Las Vegas Aces). And it’s cool to see her get the opportunity to call this game.

[WBD Sports PR on Twitter]