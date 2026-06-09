Credit: NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA world was shocked on Sunday to learn that Stacey King, the former Chicago Bulls forward who won three championships and later became the team’s beloved color commentator for nearly 20 years, had passed away at age 59.

So many people in the Bulls community have been offering touching tributes to King. That includes former announcer Neil Funk.

Funk was the Bulls’ play-by-play announcer on the radio from 1991 to 2008. In 2006, King started working alongside Funk, and the duo transitioned into television, where they worked together until 2020, when Funk retired.

Having covered him as a player before working side by side with King, Funk has a unique view of the former NBA star and shared his appreciation during a Monday appearance on 104.3 The Score.

“I can remember so many times when he was tired, grouchy, whatever, but as soon as the light came on, it became King’s world,” said Funk. “And he did love what he did, really loved it. He had very strong feelings for the Bulls and in particular Jerry Reinsdorf. And he was a guy that, it wasn’t just the grind of the NBA that— and doing the games that he loved. He just loved life. I mean, it was amazing to me.

“Sometimes, we’d run into people on the street or in an arena or something, and he made every one of those people feel like he was the only person in the building. Unbelievable personality, and they’re not going to make another Stacey King. He was unique in his talent and his personality, and he cared about people. He really did enjoy people.”

King and broadcasting partner Adam Amin were graded as the No. 3 overall local NBA booth in Awful Announcing’s latest fan rankings.